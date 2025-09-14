Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 14 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, constructed at a cost of about Rs 825 crore, at Naranpura, Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, along with many other dignitaries, were present, as per a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Union Home Minister said that when he had gone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the proposal of building a sports complex in Naranpura, the Prime Minister had instructed that it should be developed as a world-class sports complex. Today, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex with facilities of international standards stands ready.

Shah stated that the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is the largest in India and one of the most modern sports complexes in the world. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should no longer imagine itself in the second position in any field.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister has set a goal to make India number one in every field by 2047, and this goal will certainly be achieved. The Home Minister added that sports are the very soul of the nation. Being the world's youngest nation, it must not lag behind in sports. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi not only created policies related to sports but also ensured that world-class infrastructure, athlete training, transparent selection processes, and fair opportunities for high-performing players to represent India are guaranteed. As a result of the reforms brought in by the Prime Minister, the last 10 years have seen an unprecedented transformation in India's sports sector.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation also said that the sports complex inaugurated today has been named after the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He recalled that very few people know that Veer Savarkar undertook the world's longest swimming escape. When the British were bringing him to India in captivity, at the Marseille port in France, Savarkar, despite being in chains, jumped into the sea from the ship and swam to reach French soil. This delayed the British in capturing him. Unfortunately, he was later re-arrested by the British and brought back to India.

Shah expressed confidence that the players who come to train and compete at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex will not be inspired merely to win medals, but to bring glory to Mother India by achieving victories around the world.

He mentioned that a few days ago, two international sports events were held in Ahmedabad. During these competitions, presidents of various international sports federations said that the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is the most modern sports facility in the world. Shah added that the complex is not only modern but also vast and fully equipped. It has world-class sports arrangements, hostel facilities for training athletes, accommodation for coaches, and all types of medical support for players. Athletes will also receive guidance from nutrition experts. Additionally, the complex features a beautiful theatre where players can analyse their techniques in slow motion to further refine their performance.

Spread over 1 lakh 19 thousand square meters, the massive sports complex is comprehensive and state-of-the-art. It has seven entry gates, parking space for 900 vehicles, a 275-kilowatt solar power plant, and a 60 KLD sewage treatment plant, making it a fully eco-friendly (green) complex, jointly developed by the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat.

Shah said that Ahmedabad is on its way to becoming the sports capital of India. The world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, is located in Motera. Nearby, the Sardar Patel Sports Complex is being developed across hundreds of acres, and now the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex has been completed. He noted that the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex also includes a Fit India Zone and an Outdoor Sports Zone. In a way, this complex is equipped with every facility required for the development of sports, athlete training, and winning medals.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation further said that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India has brought about many major changes in the last 10 years. With 35 per cent of the nation's population being youth, reforms have been introduced in a scientific manner, keeping in mind the country's potential. He said that in 2014-15, India's sports budget was Rs 1,643 crore, but under Prime Minister Modi, it has been increased to Rs 5,300 crore. This budget is being used for new sports infrastructure, Khelo India centers, state centers of excellence, recognized academies, Khelo India athlete academies, medical and nutrition facilities, as well as injury recovery systems for players.

Amit Shah said that the Modi Government has launched the Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India Winter Games. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Mansukh Mandaviya brought a well-structured new sports policy in 2025 to make India supreme in the field of sports.

He said that the new sports policy has five guiding principles India should remain at the forefront on the global stage; sports should also contribute to economic development; sports should drive the nation's social development; sports should not just be games but a people's movement; and sports should be integrated with education.

He further stated that from 1948 to 2012, India won only 20 Olympic medals, whereas in the last 8 years alone, India has won 15 Olympic medals. In the Paralympics, India had earlier won only 8 medals, but the total has now reached 52 medals.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that because of initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India, India is now winning medals. Under the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), athletes participating in the Olympics are provided assistance of Rs 25,000 per month, core group athletes receive Rs 25,000, and top-level Olympic athletes receive Rs 50,000 per month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made such facilities available, as a result of which a strong sports culture has been created across the country.

He added that in this sports complex and other sports facilities of Ahmedabad, the World Police and Fire Games will be organised in 2029. In addition, India has placed a bid for the Commonwealth Games, and there is a strong possibility that Ahmedabad will soon get approval to host them. He also said that the Government of India is making every possible preparation to host the Olympics in Ahmedabad in 2036. Shah further stated that by 2036, 13 international tournaments will be organised here, so that Ahmedabad becomes a hub of sports not only for Gujarat but for the entire Asian continent.

On the inauguration of the complex, Shubham Wadhwa, the para table tennis player, told ANI, "This is a very big step taken by the government. This stadium has been built to help the players reach new heights, and there are facilities for everything here. The goals of the players here are to play in the Olympics, to win medals in the Olympics...This is a wheelchair accessible stadium, and we get confidence that the government is doing so much for us... So we are getting the spirit to work hard..."

Also, another Para table tennis player Rishit Nathawani said to ANI, "This is a very big complex. It feels like we have come to a foreign country. In future, there will be many international tournaments here. International players will come, and it will be very beneficial for Indian players, as we will have the opportunity to learn a lot from them. I am a paratable tennis player. I saw the hall here. It is very big... Amit Shah ji himself said that the 2036 Olympics will be organised here, so it is a very big thing for India. The whole country, the whole world will see that India is hosting the 2036 Olympics."

