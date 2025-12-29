Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Erigaisi and Humpy on clinching bronze at FIDE World Rapid Championship

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday hailed India's chess stars Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy on winning bronze medals at the FIDE World Rapid Championship.

The 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championship, held in Doha, saw a 13-round Swiss system with a 15-minute plus 10-second increment time control. India's Arjun clinched his maiden bronze medal at the event, with a score of 9.5.

In an X post, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "Wonderful Achievement for India. Heartiest congratulations to @humpy_koneru and @ArjunErigaisi on winning bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. Your remarkable achievements reflect Bharat's growing dominance on the global chess stage."

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated Erigaisi and Humpy for securing bronze medals at the FIDE World Rapid Championship.

"Double joy for India. Heartiest congratulations to @ArjunErigaisi and @Humpy_Koneru for winning bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship. Both have shown exceptional skills & grit, making us proud. My best wishes for their future endeavours," Piyush Goyal wrote in an X post.

In an X post, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wrote, "Double delight for India. Warmest congratulations to @ArjunErigaisi Erigaisi and @humpy_koneru on clinching bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship. Their remarkable skill, composure, and fighting spirit have made the nation proud. Wishing them continued success and many more milestones ahead."

Additonally, Arjun became only the second Indian male player, after legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, to achieve a podium finish. Magnus Carlsen clinched his sixth World Rapid title in the men's event, with an unbeaten score of 10.5 out of 13.

The women's title came down to a blitz playoff after Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, and defending champion Humpy Koneru all were tied on 8/10 points. In Round 11, Zhu and Goryachkina drew their games.

Koneru had a winning endgame against her opponent, B. Savitha, but she misplayed in time trouble, resulting in a draw. According to the regulations, in the event of a tie for first place, only the top two players (based on tiebreaks) advanced to the playoff finals.

This means Goryachkina and Zhu contested two blitz games, with Humpy taking home the bronze medal. Goryachkina quickly won the first and drew the second to secure the title.

The action continues on Monday, December 29, with the start of the two-day World Blitz Championship in both the Open and Women's categories.

