Uttrakhand CM awards shuttler Lakshya Sen with Rs 15 lakh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for his breakthrough performance at the recently concluded BWF World Championship 2021 in Huelva in Spain.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth got two medals for India in the tournament. In the semi-final, Srikanth was up against junior compatriot Lakshya where he registered a hard-fought three-game victory to enter the final and Lakshya had to settle for a bronze medal.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister honoured Lakshya with a cheque of 15 lakhs at his residence in Dehradun.

"Chief Minister Mr. @pushkardhami honored India's Badminton player Mr Lakshya Sen and presented him Rs a check of Rs. He also honored Lakshya Sen's parents," CM Office Uttarakhand tweeted in Hindi.

"Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that Lakshya Sen has brought laurels to the country and the state by winning a medal in the World Badminton Championship. We all wish that Lakshya Sen should bring laurels to the country and the state by winning the gold medal in the upcoming World Badminton Championships," said in another tweet.

The CMO further informed that Sports Policy-2021 has been implemented by the State Government to promote sports and sportspersons and Maharana Pratap Sports University will be established in the state so that more and more youth can join sports.

"Provision has been made for proper financial incentives to develop national-international level talents among the youth. The process of opening open gyms in every gram panchayat of the state under 'Swasth Yuva Swasth Uttarakhand' scheme has been started," tweeted CMO in Hindi.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced that a women's sports college would be established in Udham Singh Nagar district for the development of sports skills of women players. Players participating in the National Games will be given free travel facility in State Transport Corporation buses.

He further announced that a 5% sports quota would be provided to the medal winners of National Games like Asian, Commonwealth, World, Olympic medal winners for admission in colleges, vocational courses.

( With inputs from ANI )

