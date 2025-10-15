"Very fortunate to play here,": Sangram Singh on becoming first Indian male athlete to compete in LFL

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Renowned Indian wrestler and Fit India Icon Sangram Singh is set to make his European MMA debut at the Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam on November 2. After participating in MMA last year, Singh feels more mature and confident, though he considers himself still a learner.

Singh reflected on his training, stating he trains for 5-6 hours a day and expressed gratitude for becoming the first Indian wrestler to compete at this level in Europe. Singh is already an experienced MMA fighter, and this debut marks a significant milestone for Indian combat sports on the global stage.

While speaking to ANI, Sangram Singh said, "A player is never perfect. He always learns. I am a pure vegetarian and I train for 5-6 hours a day. When I played MMA last year, I thought I was a bit immature. Now I am a bit more mature. I am not a professional, but I am learning slowly. My fitness level is higher than last year. I can beat a good fighter. I am very fortunate to be able to play here. I found out later that I am the first Indian to compete at this level in Europe."

Notably, he is also the first athlete above the age of 40 to transition from professional wrestling to MMA at this stage. In his MMA debut, Sangram secured a record-time victory against Pakistan, establishing his technical prowess and competitive ability on the International stage.

Singh won in a mere minute and thirty seconds against Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir who is seventeen years younger than, Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion.

Singh's MMA journey was shaped by his coach Bhupesh Kumar, who played a pivotal role in training and strategy during Sangram's first MMA debut in Georgia. Kumar shared their training plans before the LFL kicks off, revealing that they've already trained in Bangkok, Thailand, for kickboxing and will be heading towards Australia to attend a camp.

"For training, for kickboxing, we went to Bangkok, Thailand, and now our plan is to go to Australia. We will do some training there. There is a camp we will attend before the fight, we will focus on technique and tactics, " Sangram Singh's coach Bhupesh Kumar told ANI.

The Indian wrestling icon will face Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in a prestigious MMA fight on November 2, 2025, in Amsterdam.

