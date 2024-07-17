Virat, Rohit are same as Tendulkar and Dhoni, says India legend Kapil Dev

New Delhi, July 17 Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has said that “no one” can replace Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian T20I team. Kohli announced retirement from T201 after delivering a match-winning knock of 76, as India defeated South Africa in a thrilling match by seven runs in the final of the Men's T20 World Cup.

After Virat, Rohit Sharma too announced his retirement from T20Is after lifting the T20 World Cup trophy. In an interaction with IANS on the sidelines of a curtain raiser event for Trinity Golf Championship League second edition, Kapil Dev talked about both cricketing stars and the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics:

Q: Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the T20Is after the World Cup victory, who do you think can replace them in the Indian squad?

A: No one can take the place of Virat and Rohit in the Indian team in any format. They have been huge servants of Indian cricket and it was a happy farewell for them. The stature that Virat has made of himself in all formats, he will surely be missed in T20Is.

Q: What stature do you think Virat and Rohit hold in Indian cricket in T20I internationals?

A: Both are the same as Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni. They are irreplaceable not only in T2OIs but in all formats of cricket.

Q: The Indian contingent is off to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. What will be your advice to them?

A: I can’t really say for anybody but I can just wish them all the luck and hope we should win more medals this year and that’s important.

Q: Since you are President of PGTI, what would you like to say to the golfers representing India?

A: Golf and cricket are linked to each other; you just need a good day to perform. The Indian golfers have been performing well and it's just about that one week if they excel in that we will surely bring a medal. The Indian contingent looks confident and my belief is on Aditi Ashok. I believe she will bring the medal for India.

