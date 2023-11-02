Vishesh Bhriguvanshi leads Delhi to National Games Basketball medal

Margao (Goa)[India], November 2 : The basketball finals concluded on a momentous note for Delhi as they clinched Bronze at the 37th National Games taking place in Goa. This win came after a long gap for Delhi. Bhriguvanshi captained the team that included star players like Joginder Singh and Ravi Bhardwaj.

Bhriguvanshi, who isn't just the captain of the Delhi team but also the Indian National Basketball team said it is important that the team participates in more international tournaments

"Indian Basketball team's performance is steadily improving and we will continue to work hard and clinch more medals in times to come. It is important that the team participates in more international tournaments and competitions to gain exposure and experience playing with international players."

Originally from Varanasi, UP, Bhriguvanshi captained the Delhi team to an ecstatic victory against the Services' team as the boys rallied with him through all the laps. The proud captain went on to add, "It feels great to participate at such a prestigious platform such as the National Games, more so, since we brought home a medal after!"

Bhriguvanshi has been a part of the Indian Basketball team for roughly around 17 years now and he has successfully navigated through many ebbs and flows along the way. Despite several injuries, few that almost threatened his return to the game, the man stands tall with perseverance and determination.

"When I started playing basketball, there weren't enough training facilities and financially my family wasn't too sound either. But I never gave up, I continued to practice and play games at makeshift locations," he said, according to a release.

During his almost two-decade-long stint with the sport, the Indian National Basketball team has won numerous medals. One of the most significant wins was when India defeated the Asian Basketball powerhouse, China, twice clinching Gold at the Asian Beach Games. Bhriguvanshi went on to add, "As long as God is with us, my team and I will continue playing and winning for our country. There is a lot more basketball left in me and I intend to keep playing and representing my country nationally and internationally." He has featured in the Top-5 list of basketball players not just in India but Asia. His dream and hope after the National Games win is for India to participate in more such competitions, international competitions and add more feathers to his cap.

