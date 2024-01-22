Vlahovic bags brace as Juve conquer Lecce

Rome, Jan 22 Dusan Vlahovic continued his fearsome form in Serie A as his brace helped Juventus stage a second-half show to dominate Lecce 3-0.

The Bianconeri, who had managed six consecutive wins on all fronts before Sunday, made the trip without Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot, reports Xinhua

Juventus went ahead in the 59th minute when Andrea Cambiaso's cross found Vlahovic to fire home, before Weston McKennie nodded for the Serbian to tap in, while Bremer's header sealed the win in the 85th minute.

Juve sat on top with 52 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan whose match is delayed due to the SuperCoppa.

Also on Sunday, Empoli crushed Monza 3-0, Genoa came from behind to beat Salernitana 2-1, and Frosinone beat Cagliari 3-1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor