War-torn Ukraine ranks second at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

War-torn Ukraine ranked second in the medal tally at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games on Wednesday. The medals definitely serve as a golden brow raiser under a tense background of the Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24.

The tally includes a total of 17 medals. With six golds, seven silvers and four bronzes, the total number of medals stand a little short of a round figure. China has been topping the medal count with a total of twenty-seven medals, including eight golds, eight silvers and eleven bronze medals. Canada ranked third with a total of fourteen medals (official Beijing Paralympic Winter Games website)

The multi-sports event will run between March 4 to March 13. Para-athletes from all over the globe would be seen competing in 78 events across six Para sports - 39 for men, 35 for women and four mixed events.

( With inputs from ANI )

