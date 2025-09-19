We expect talent to be even stronger in Big Cricket League season 2: Dilip Vengsarkar

New Delhi, Sep 19 As the Big Cricket League (BCL), world’s first pro-am cricket league, announced its second season, starting from January 16, 2026, league commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar is expecting the talent to be even stronger for a more electrifying experience for cricket fans across the country.

Building on its strong foundation, season 2 will welcome more international players, heightened entertainment, and expansive broadcast and digital coverage, bringing the league to millions of households across India.

"The inaugural season of the Big Cricket League showcased the incredible depth of cricketing talent in our country. The unique Pro-Am format resonated strongly with fans and proved that this league is more than just a cricket tournament —it's a platform for aspiring cricketers, who may have missed out on fulfilling their dreams, to play alongside their heroes. With Season 2, we expect the talent to be even stronger, elevating the league to a new level and promising a truly electrifying experience for fans," Vengsarkar said.

The season 2 talent hunt is already underway across multiple Indian cities, with trials attracting promising talent eager to showcase their cricketing skills and secure a spot in the upcoming season.

Season 1 also showcased over 60 aspiring cricketers from across India, discovered through BCL’s nationwide talent hunt program. These players, many of whom had never stepped into a professional cricketing environment, earned the opportunity to share the field with international stars, delivering memorable performances that captured fan attention.

The league’s unique Pro-Am format—uniting professionals and amateurs as teammates—resonated strongly with fans, leading to record-breaking viewership numbers and massive digital engagement across platforms.

The inaugural season of BCL concluded on December 22, 2024, after 10 thrilling matchdays featuring 18 high-voltage T20 matches at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. Featuring six competitive franchises, the league brought together some of India’s biggest cricketing legends alongside exceptional local aspiring talents.

Led by Irfan Pathan, the Mumbai Marines were crowned champions, overcoming spirited performances from teams stacked with international stalwarts including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and other seasoned icons.

Rudra Pratap Singh (league founder & president) said, "We are delighted to announce the schedule for the Season 2 of Big Cricket League. Building on the tremendous success of Season 1 which saw a unique blend of highly competitive PRO-AM cricket and high-octane entertainment. This ‘first of its kind’ concept where Aspiring Amateur Cricketers discovered through our nationwide “Talent Hunt” see their “Sapne become Haqeeqat” by rubbing shoulders with top class International Cricket Icons both on and off the field.”

Further highlighting the league’s vision, Annirudh Chauhan, Co-Founder & CEO said, “Building on the foundation of a blockbuster debut season, we are thrilled to announce the kick-off of Season 2 on January 16, 2026. The talent hunt for the new season is already underway, attracting promising players from multiple cities who are eager to showcase their skills. We are dedicated to providing these players with an unparalleled opportunity while delivering a thrilling spectacle for our audience."

Echoing his thoughts, Puneet Singh Chief Patron added, “The Big Cricket League is more than just a game; it’s a platform that unites professional cricketers with aspiring talent, offering a unique opportunity for them to learn and grow. The success of the league’s first season was a powerful endorsement of this model, and I eagerly anticipate the start of Season 2 on January 16, 2026, which promises to be even more exciting."

