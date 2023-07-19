"We talked about adjusting to slow tracks": Harmanpreet after India's win over Bangladesh in second ODI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 : Following her side's 108-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that her team was not able to adjust to slow, spinning tracks after a long while of batting on flat tracks but they talked about adjusting to such tracks after loss in the first match.

Jemimah Rodrigues' sensational all-round performance pulled India back in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

"We wanted to bat only. It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemmy came in we played according to the ball and focus was on rotating the strike. We have been batting on flat tracks, played ODIs after a long time and hence were not able to adjust quickly, but we spoke about how to adjust and bat on these surfaces (after the first game). It will be a good game in two days' time," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

India have levelled the series 1-1, with one more match to go.

Bangladesh put India to bat first in the match and Women in Blue posted a total of 228/8 in their 50 overs. After being reduced to 68/3 despite Smriti Mandhana's 36 in 58 balls, Jemihah Rodrigues (86 in 78 balls with nine fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 in 88 balls, with three fours) helped India get back on track with a 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Harleen Deol (25 in 36 balls) provided India with some extra runs.

Nahida Akter (2/37) and Sultana Khatun (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Chasing 229, Bangladesh were reduced to 38/3. But a 68-run partnership for fourth wicket between Fargana Hoque (47 in 81 balls with five fours) and Ritu Moni (27 in 46 balls, consisting of three fours) helped the hosts reach three figures. Their dismissals triggered a batting collapse and Bangladesh was bundled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

Rodrigues (4/3) was the pick of the bowlers for India and added to her memorable outing with this four-wicket haul. Devika Vaidya also took 3/30 in eight overs. Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma got a wicket each.

Rodrigues earned the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show. .

