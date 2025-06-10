We will make things difficult for batters: Arshdeep ahead of his potential Test debut in England

New Delhi, June 10 India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is eyeing his potential Test debut in the upcoming England series, is sweating hard to get into the groove and make things difficult for the home batters whenever he gets the opportunity.

Arshdeep, who had played in Kent in the county championship, will likely get a chance during the series as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would not play all five Tests to manage his workload. The 26-year-old, who has made a name for himself in India's white-ball attack, is enjoying the feel of the red ball in his hand.

"As for today’s training session, my only motivation was to get a feel for the rhythm - how the body feels, how the red ball is coming out of the hand - because all the players have been playing with the white ball for quite a while. So I really enjoyed it," he told bcci.tv.

"Going forward, as we keep progressing step by step, the intensity will keep increasing, and we’ll keep making it more and more difficult for the batters to face the ball. It was fun bowling to the batters. They looked quite compact, and there was a competitive spirit - even though we were just working on rhythm, they were fully competing. So that made it even more fun.

"We had to grind properly and try to get them out with a solid plan. Sai has joined the team for the first time and he looked very compact too. The skipper looked in good touch. I’ll try my best to keep improving and get them out more often going ahead," the left-arm speedster added.

On having Bumrah on their side, Arshdeep believes his presence motivates other pacers to be the best out of themselves.

"Whenever I hold the ball, I always feel that I am the best. But everyone knows - when you’re in an attack that includes a player named Jasprit Bumrah, then the word 'comparison' doesn’t even exist," he said.

"So, the focus is on how we can improve each other's game, each other’s skill sets—and how we can help the team. That’s where my focus lies."

The first Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds from June 20.

