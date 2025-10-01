We're going to take call on match-to-match basis: Gill on Bumrah’s participation in WI Tests

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill gave his take on Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion in the playing XI for the two West Indies Tests starting Thursday, saying that the team will decide based on the duration of every match.

Asked about how will the team decide on which fast bowler to play, and whether Bumrah will play both tests given the management’s recent calls for managing his workload, Gill, speaking at the pre-match press conference, said:

“We're going to take a call on a match-to-match basis depending on how long a Test match goes on and how many overs our fast bowlers bowl. Nothing is pre-decided. We're going to take the call once the Test match is over, and how our fast bowlers feel and how their bodies feel after the match.”

Some members of the Indian Test team, who were also part of the Asia Cup squad, hardly got a break between the two games. While it looked like the tight calendar will be an issue, Gill expressed confidence saying that he felt fresh and was ready to play.

Gill, who was a part of India’s victorious Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, will now lead the team in red-ball cricket. Switching from white-ball to Tests in just three days, Gill said that the batters feel mental fatigue as compared to the bowlers, for whom it’s more physical.

“For a batsman, I don't think it's physical fatigue. It's more mental for a batsman. That's a little different for a bowler. As of now, I feel fresh and my body is ready. I am just looking at what I have to do this week and next week and that's how I will be taking my decisions.”

The first Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, followed by the second game that will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10.

