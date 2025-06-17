'Whatever I have achieved in PKL is because of him:' U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar honours childhood coach

New Delhi, June 17 In a moment that exemplified the spirit of gratitude and respect, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar made headlines not for his defensive prowess on the kabaddi mat, but for his heartfelt gesture toward the man who shaped his career.

Following the Pro Kabaddi League auctions, the star defender presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to his childhood coach, Bhupender Malik, in what can only be described as a deeply emotional tribute to his mentor.

"Bhupender Malik is my childhood guru. He introduced me to Kabaddi for the first time," Sunil shared. The coach has been instrumental in nurturing not just Sunil's talent, but that of numerous other PKL players. What makes this gesture even more remarkable is Bhupender Malik's selfless approach to coaching – he has been training players for 20-25 years without charging any fees.

The emotional exchange between student and teacher was particularly touching. Initially, Bhupender Malik was reluctant to accept the generous gift, but Sunil was firm in his conviction. As he explained, this was not merely a financial transaction – it was a gesture of respect for everything his guru had done for him. The moment encapsulated the beautiful relationship between a mentor who gave everything and a student who never forgot his roots.

For Sunil, this wasn't just about money – it was about recognition and respect. He credits his guru with making him the defender he is today, teaching him to play in the cover position and moulding him into a leader. "Whatever I have achieved in PKL, it's all because of his training," Sunil emphasized, acknowledging that his coach taught him not just defensive techniques but also the leadership skills that have made him one of the most formidable defenders in the league.

The moment also highlights the transformative impact of the Pro Kabaddi League on players' lives. "Earlier, there was nothing. Now, the money has come, and the name and the fame have come to the players. The world has started to know us kabaddi players," Sunil reflected. As the most expensive Indian defender in the PKL 11 player auction, he understands better than most how PKL has elevated the sport and its athletes.

"I am very happy. I have given respect to my guru," Sunil said, his satisfaction evident. In an era where success often leads to forgotten beginnings, Sunil Kumar's gesture stands as a reminder that greatness is built on the foundation of never forgetting those who believed in you first.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor