Wirtz scores first goal as Liverpool wrap up Asia Tour with 3-1 win over Yokohama FM

Yokohama, July 30 Florian Wirtz opened his Liverpool account as the Reds concluded their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3-1 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on Wednesday.

Playing in front of over 67,000 fans at the Nissan Stadium, Liverpool fell behind early in the second half when Asahi Uenaka calmly finished a clever through-ball from Ren Kato. But Wirtz brought the Premier League champions level just after the hour mark, converting coolly after a sharp one-two between Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah.

The Germany international’s debut goal set the tone for an improved second half, as manager Arne Slot made sweeping changes to the lineup to build match fitness ahead of the new season. Hugo Ekitike, making his debut, started but was replaced at the break by Darwin Nunez in a planned change. Alexis Mac Allister came on in the second half for his first pre-season appearance.

Trey Nyoni restored Liverpool’s lead with an athletic finish at the back post after an inviting cross from Jeremie Frimpong. The Reds sealed the win through another promising youngster, Rio Ngumoha, who powered forward on the counter and finished low past the goalkeeper.

Liverpool had dominated the first half without scoring. Cody Gakpo struck the post, while Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai both saw efforts denied. At the other end, Giorgi Mamardashvili made a key save to deny Jun Amano before the break.

Salah was at the heart of most attacking moves, providing several incisive passes, including the assist for Wirtz’s equaliser.

Slot’s side now returns to Merseyside in good spirits, having shown promising signs across the tour. The squad will continue preparations ahead of their Premier League title defence, with young talents like Wirtz, Nyoni, and Ngumoha offering fresh energy for the season ahead.

