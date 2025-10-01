Women’s World Cup: Devine’s 112 in vain as Australia begin title defence with 89-run win

Indore, Oct 1 Sophie Devine’s valiant 112 went in vain as Australia began their title defence in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup with a commanding 89-run win over New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 327, New Zealand were cruising at 218/5 before being bowled out for 237 in 43.2 overs, with Sophie’s 112 off 112 balls, laced with 12 fours and three sixes, being the lone highlight for the White Ferns. During the course of her innings, she became the fourth woman to bring up 4,000 women’s ODI runs for New Zealand.

For Australia, returning left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and seam-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland claimed three wickets apiece to dismantle the Kiwi batting order. Earlier, Australia had posted a formidable 326 all out in 49.3 overs, thanks to Ashleigh Gardner’s scintillating 115 and strong contributions from the lower-order.

New Zealand’s chase of 327 started on a poor note, with two wickets falling inside the first two overs. Georgia Plimmer was run out for a duck off the final ball of the opening over following a mix-up with Suzie Bates, who was also dismissed for a duck after an inside edge off Sophie Molineux deflected onto the stumps.

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine steadied the innings with a promising 75-run partnership, offering hope of a recovery for New Zealand. But Australia regained control through leg-spinner Alana King, who struck twice to remove Amelia and Brooke Halliday, leaving Sophie without support at the other end.

New Zealand’s troubles deepened when Maddy Green was run out in another mix-up -- their second such dismissal of the innings. Izzy Gaze then hit a spirited cameo of 28 and shared a 50-run stand with Sophie to keep the chase alive. But with the required run rate climbing, Izzy fell while attempting to clear long-on, handing Molineux her second wicket.

Annabel turned the contest decisively in Australia’s favour, claiming three wickets in the 43rd over. She dismissed Sophie, who had reached her ninth ODI century with a six, along with Jess Kerr and Eden Carson, leaving New Zealand with minimal resistance in the closing stages.

Sophie Molineux wrapped up the innings by removing Bree Illing and sealed an emphatic 89-run win for Australia, the defending champions, who showed they are one of the leading contenders to retain the title.

Brief scores:

Australia 326 all out in 49.3 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 115, Phoebe Litchfield 45; Lea Tahuhu 3-42, Jess Kerr 3-59) beat New Zealand 237 all out in 43.2 overs (Sophie Devine 112, Amelia Kerr 33; Sophie Molineux 3-25, Annabel Sutherland 3-26) by 89 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor