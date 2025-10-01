Women's World Cup: How Pakistan perform with clarity on a given day will decide their fate, says Marina Iqbal

New Delhi, Oct 1 Pakistan enters the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on the back of winning the qualifying tournament in April, including sweeping past West Indies and Bangladesh. With Pakistan set to play all of its games in Colombo, their spin-heavy attack, Fatima Sana’s influence, and Sidra Amin’s consistency at the top offer glimpses of a team eager to go past being a group stage finisher.

But questions remain: can they come on top of pressure situations, and will their fielding hold up when it matters most? Former Pakistan cricketer Marina Iqbal, who previously served as the side’s selector and has dabbled in broadcasting, spoke exclusively to IANS on the team’s readiness for the mega event, the significance of playing all games at one venue, Fatima’s growth, and more. Excerpts: -

Q. Can this be the World Cup where Pakistan sheds its inconsistency and gives others a run for their money?

A. In terms of batting, Pakistan has more clarity now, especially with the top order of Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali, and the former is in sublime form. There’s role clarity and a clear approach to their innings, which had been missing from Pakistan’s batting lineup over the last three to four years, and that’s actually helping them in the ODIs.

But yes, to make an impact, they need to perform in all three departments - batting, bowling, and fielding - because this is the biggest stage, and they’re up against the best teams. So if they want to make their presence count, leave an impact, and turn the tables in terms of history, they’ll have to perform in every match. No team can be taken lightly. Pakistan has the ability, but again, it comes down to how they perform on a given day with clarity.

Q. Pakistan are going to play all of their games in Colombo. How important is this factor, considering other teams will be constantly on the move?

A. Playing at one venue obviously gives you a huge advantage. You understand the conditions and the surfaces you're playing on very well - the outfield, temperatures, atmosphere, and climate all work in your favour. But I feel that if you're not technically sorted and don’t understand how to use and utilise your players according to the conditions, then it’s a waste.

So yes, Pakistan has the advantage of playing at one venue, but they need to figure out how to get the most out of it. It’s a big opportunity, but they must understand who plays at what number, and what batting and bowling combinations can help them maximise this advantage.

Ultimately, it comes down to execution - how they play their cricket on a given day. If you’re not utilising the advantage, you’re wasting it. That’s going to be key: how they approach different matches against different teams, and how they test their combinations. That will be crucial.

Q. What kind of impact have you seen of Fatima Sana’s leadership skills and how it has rubbed off on the side overall?

A. Fatima Sana is an exceptional character and a wonderful human being. The moment we saw her was when we were all still playing. She came to the nets and was surrounded by seniors, so she understood the demands of international cricket at a very early age. Seniors have supported her, but most importantly, Sana Mir has mentored her.

From the moment we laid eyes on her and played against her, we knew she had something different. She has that spark to lead Pakistan and become a leader. I can say she was a natural-born leader, and the best thing about her is that she loves to take on challenges and perform well.

She has somehow found the perfect balance between Fatima Sana, the captain, and Fatima Sana, the player. That has helped her improve her game and perform in both batting and bowling, as well as in her captaincy. That balance is really important - not just for Fatima Sana, but also for Pakistan.

She understands that no matter what the match situation is, she needs to deliver with both bat and ball. Even when you look at her track record, the curve she’s on right now is amazing for someone so young. She’s got a really mature, calm, and intelligent head on her shoulders.

Q. Can Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal form a reliable spin bowling core?

A. Sadia and Nashra have been the backbone of Pakistan’s bowling attack, and playing all matches in Colombo is a huge advantage. It’s the best opportunity for them as spinners to make the most of the conditions, which they’ll understand quicker due to playing all games at one venue.

Sadia has always been impactful for Pakistan, but Nashra’s performance in the South Africa series was superb and gave her a much-needed boost heading into the World Cup. Sadia and the team needed someone to take responsibility in the middle overs, and Nashra stepped up.

They’ve shared responsibility with Omaima Sohail as well, and with Sadia excelling with the new ball, that part was sorted. But picking wickets in the middle overs was a gap, and Nashra’s recent form fills that void, which is a huge boost for Pakistan. They’ll be looking to capitalise on both the conditions and their current form.

While the spinners have been superb, the fast bowlers also need to step up. It’s a longer format, and you can’t rely solely on two spinners. The rest of the overs need to be covered, so the fast bowlers must understand how crucial their role will be. But Sadia and Nashra will undoubtedly play a vital role in Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly conditions.

Q. How do you see the emergence of Sidra Amin as a dependable batter in this line-up?

A. Sidra has somewhat found an amazing balance and now has more clarity. Not just Sidra, but the management also understands what they can expect from her and the role she can be appointed to. That was a struggle for both Sidra and the management over the past year or so, especially around her strike rate, which came under scrutiny.

The coaches pushed her to improve it. But now, mentally, she’s very clear. The management has given her the role to anchor the innings, and she’s scoring superbly from one end and holding it throughout. It’s a longer 50-over format, so she’ll need support from the other end.

You cannot give total responsibility to Sidra. She’ll be up against the best teams, and the conditions in Sri Lanka are demanding. You might not get many boundaries, so running between the wickets becomes crucial, and she’s a really fit player who’s scoring hundreds, and it’s become a habit for her now.

She will be vital for Pakistan, but again, because it’s a longer format, she will require support from the other end. Right now, with Muneeba, Omaima, and most importantly, Natalia and Aliya in the middle overs, you would expect more from her. The good thing is that Natalia scored 70-odd runs against South Africa, and it’s all about confidence for her. With Fatima Sana coming into the middle order, that will also provide support and a boost to Sidra.

Q. Does Pakistan’s reliance on Sidra, Fatima, and Nashra leave them a bit too vulnerable?

A. Well, all three of them are performers. Pakistan has relied heavily on Sidra for batting, expect Fatima Sana to be the best all-rounder she can be, and Nashra to lead with spin. But over the past year, other players have started stepping up. Aliya needs to realise she has a role to play, and runs are due from her.

Muneeba has contributed at the top, and in the middle order, Natalia can be really vital - she scores quickly, runs well between the wickets, and is a sharp fielder. Their performances against South Africa have given the team more clarity, and they’ve found the right combinations for ODIs, as there are plenty of players who can step in.

Eyman Fatima brings power-hitting ability, though I feel she was underutilised going into the World Cup. She could’ve been given more chances. Shawaal Zulfiqar is struggling with form but has potential. I feel the decision to bring her back from injury was rushed - she hadn’t played solid competitive cricket for a year before being thrust into the South Africa series and then the World Cup.

Looking at the current playing eleven, everyone seems to understand their roles. So I don’t think Pakistan now relies solely on Sidra, Fatima, and Nashra. Sadia is stepping up, Omaima contributes with both bat and ball, and brings experience. Natalia can play a huge part too. Aliya is yet to click, and Diana has struggled with rhythm, but she’s capable of delivering on the big stage. Waheeda Akhtar is also in the mix, and it seems the team has now divided responsibilities more evenly.

Q. Could erratic fielding and the tendency to unravel under pressure against top-tier teams cost Pakistan in close matches?

A. Fielding has been my biggest concern for a while now for Pakistan, especially under pressure. We saw that in the qualifiers as well, and it’s one aspect they need to work on - not just as a team, but also as individual players - because this is the biggest stage, and pressure will be there in every single game.

I don't think they can take any team lightly. In crucial moments that can turn a match, you need to hold your nerve, absorb the pressure, and bring your A-game. So yes, I’m worried about their fielding standards, especially catching and, to some extent, ground fielding.

I think the mental aspect requires more attention than the technical side - absorbing pressure is something they struggle with. Fielding is now a game-turning factor; you can’t separate it from the other departments.

Good catches and run-outs at key moments can change the course of a match. That’s a major area where Pakistan lacks, and they can win or lose a game depending on how they field.

