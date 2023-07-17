World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Fukuoka (Japan), July 17 China's Chang Yani completed a hattrick of world titles in the women's three-metre synchronised springboard diving at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

The 21-year-old Chang and her partner Chen Yiwen scored a total of 341.94 points, beating Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper to second place by a gap of 45.36 points.

Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi finished third with 285.99, reports news agency Xinhua.

"I am very excited to get a gold medal," said Chen, 24. "It was not easy for us to have this gold medal (but) we have practiced so hard. We both have to work together. We keep cheering for each other."

Chang won the event for the first time at the 2017 Budapest World Championships with Shi Tingmao and secured the title again with Chen last year when the World Championships returned to the Hungarian capital.

"The situation was really tough," Chang said. "In order to get the best result for a pair event, we have to trust and encourage each other."

The women's 3m synchronised springboard has always been China's domain since it became an official event at the 1998 Perth World Championships. Chang and Chen's victory is also China's sixth gold from diving in Fukuoka.

