World Athletics C'ships: Jamaica's Seville, American Jefferson-Wooden emerge fastest man and woman in Tokyo

Tokyo (Japan), Sep 14 Jamaica's Oblique Seville and American Melissa Jafferso-Wooden emerged as the fastest man and woman in the world as they cruised to victory in the men's and women's 100 metres final respectively at the World Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Seville clocked a personal best of 9.77 seconds, with his compatriot Kishane Thompson finishing second in 9.82 and defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States settling for bronze in a season best of 9.89.

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson topped the men's 100m semifinals on Sunday.

Bednarek, a two-time Olympic 200m silver medallist, and Thompson, last year's 100m silver medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, clocked identical times of 9.85 seconds in Heat 2 to book their places in the final.

Jamaica's Oblique Seville followed in 9.86 seconds, with defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States clocking 9.92. Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi advanced in 9.93, while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo posted a season-best 9.94.

But in the final, Seville topped his opponents with a personal best time that left Bednarek and Noah Lyles in his wake.

It was American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's day in the women's 100 meters final as she raced to victory, to the meet record.

The 25-year-old Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.61 seconds to break the championships record of 10.65 set by fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson two years ago at Budapest. Tina Clayton of Jamaica finished second in 10.76, while the bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in 10.84.

Earlier, Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.73 seconds to top the women's 100-meter semifinals, finishing ahead of four-time world U20 champion Tina Clayton of Jamaica, who followed in 10.90 to take the second automatic qualifying spot from Heat 3.

Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia advanced from Heat 2 in 10.93, while Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of Cote d'Ivoire won Heat 1 in 10.94. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (10.97) and 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (11.00) also secured automatic berths in Monday's final.

Allman wins women's discus gold

Two-time Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States claimed the women's discus throw title at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Allman, the silver medalist at the last worlds in Budapest, secured gold with a best effort of 69.48 meters.

Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands took silver with a season-best 67.50, while Cuba's Silinda Morales earned bronze with a personal-best 67.25. Sweden's Vanessa Kamga placed fourth but set a national record of 66.61. China's Feng Bin, who won gold at the 2022 championships, finished seventh with 65.28.

