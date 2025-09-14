World Boxing C'ships: Jaismine, Minakshi crowned world champions, India end campaign with 4 medals

Liverpool [UK], September 14 : The Indian contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships at Liverpool with a total of four medals, including two gold medals, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions.

As per Olympics.com, Lamboria (women's 57 kg) and Hooda (women's 48 kg) secured the gold, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) secured a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) took home a bronze, as per Olympics.com.

On Saturday, Jaismine delivered a stunning win over top seed and Olympic medalist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the women's 57kg final, prevailing 4-1 by split decision.

Julia, who had secured a silver in the Paris 2024 Olympics, started aggressively with sharp counter-attacks, but Jaismine turned the tables in the second round and used her height to her advantage and dictated the bout.

"This feeling cannot be expressed, I am so happy to be a world champion. After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," said Jaismine.

During her run to the final, the southpaw had secured four successive 5-0 unanimous wins over: Paris Olympian Omailyn Alcala of Venezuela in the semis, Khumoranobu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan in the quarters, Brazil's two-time Olympian Jucielen Romeu and Ukraine's Daria-Olha Hutarina in her opening bouts.

On Sunday, Minakshi edged past the Paris 2024 bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 to take home the women's 48 kg title. These wins have made Jaismine and Minakshi the first Indian champions under the aegis of World Boxing, which is the new boxing world governing body.

Previously, stars like Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and others were crowned world champions by the other old governing body.

A total of three Indian boxers made it to the finals, with Nupur Sheoran losing her final by 3-2 split against Poland's Agata Kaczmarska in the 80+ kg category.

Olympian Pooja Rani went 4-1 down to Englishwoman Emily Asquith in the semifinals, settling for a bronze.

A total of 20 boxers from India took part in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Borgohain bowed out in the second round of the 75 kg category, while Zareen made it to the quarterfinals of the women's 51 kg, losing to Turkey's two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

