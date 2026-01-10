WPL 2026: 'Momentum is everything in these tournaments,' says POTM Wareham

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 Gujarat Giants all-rounder Georgia Wareham said early momentum and collective contributions across departments played a key role in her team’s narrow 10-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League 2026, as she was named Player of the Match for her impactful performance both with bat and ball at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Georgia played a fiery knock of 27 runs in just 10 balls. She hit three massive sixes and a boundary to take Gujarat Giants to a massive total of 207. The leg spinner also took two crucial wickets of Harleen Deol and Meg Lanning. She conceded just 32 runs in her four-over spell.

Wareham underlined the importance of starting the campaign with a win, stressing that momentum often defines short-format tournaments like the WPL. The Australian leg-spinner felt the Giants’ ability to deliver as a unit with bat, ball and in the field set the tone in a high-scoring contest.

“These tournaments are all about momentum. To get a win straightaway and have everyone chip in across all aspects of the game is really pleasing,” Wareham said after the match.

Despite the flat nature of the pitch, which heavily favoured batters, Wareham praised the bowling group for maintaining discipline and striking at crucial moments to halt the Warriorz chase.

“It was a pretty flat wicket, so all the bowlers did a great job to keep taking wickets at regular intervals. That was really important for us,” she noted.

Wareham also talked about the prized wicket of UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning, a dismissal that shifted momentum back in Gujarat’s favour during the middle overs. Reflecting on the moment, Wareham revealed she was confident about the decision when Lanning was adjudged out leg before wicket.

“Yeah, definitely, I knew it was pad first. Moons knew it as well, but Meg is always a big wicket to get at that stage of the game, so that was really pleasing,” she said.

While acknowledging the importance of her contributions, Wareham remained modest about her performance, emphasising the team-first approach that helped the Giants defend a 207-run total.

“I was just happy to contribute and get a couple when the opportunity came,” she added.

Speaking of the match, Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gujarat Giants posted a challenging total of 207/4 in their 20 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner leading the charge, scoring 65 off 41 balls. She received strong support from Anushka Sharma, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Devine.

While Warriorz showed strong fight in the middle overs, they fell short of the target. Phoebe Litchfield scored a quick 78 off 40 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to capitalise, resulting in their 10-run defeat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor