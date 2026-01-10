WPL 2026: Really happy with the total of 195/4, says MI’s Sciver-Brunt

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 Mumbai Indians’ seam-bowling all-rounder Nat Sciver‑Brunt expressed relief at returning to form and said she was happy with the defending champions posting a strong 195/4 in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) clash against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium.

MI’s competitive total, with Sciver‑Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur both hitting 70 and 74 not out respectively. "It’s a good score. We know they’ve got some really explosive batters, especially at the top of the order, so we’re not taking it lightly. We know we need to pick up those key wickets."

"Just finding new ways to get out. I’m very happy to come back and, I suppose, change the script a little bit. Really happy with that team total," she said to the broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

Reflecting on the conditions, Nat noted the difference from the previous night, where MI lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by three wickets on Friday. "I think it (pitch) had a bit more pace. When we batted in the powerplay yesterday, especially in the first innings, it felt really tennis‑ball‑like, it wasn’t coming on that well.

“Today it seemed a little bit pacey. That said, the slower balls were probably a bit harder to time. Harman and I gave ourselves a little bit more time so we could cash in at the back end," she said.

Nat also admitted to frustration over her bowling execution in the previous match, where Nadine de Klerk pulled off a heist by hitting 20 runs in the last four balls. "Obviously I didn’t execute the delivery I wanted to bowl. I was trying to bowl a yorker (last night) and couldn’t quite get it right. I haven’t had much time to practise since last night, maybe we’ll look at some different plans," she said.

