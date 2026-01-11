WPL: ‘Finding it easier to score quicker,’ says Litchfield after lighting 78 in UPW’s opening game

Navi Mumbai, Jan 11 UP Warriorz delivered a strong batting performance, highlighted by Phoebe Litchfield's spectacular innings. She scored 78 runs off 40 balls, hitting eight fours and five sixes, maintaining her team's chances during the chase. Despite falling short of the target by 10 runs, Litchfield’s contribution was a key highlight of the opening match.

Shweta Sehrawat provided solid support with a quick 25 off 17 balls, complemented by Asha Sobhana's energetic late cameo. As the target score kept rising, the Warriorz had to take risks, leading to wickets falling. Despite these challenges, the strong batting performance by the opener offers the team a positive foundation to improve on for future matches.

Reflecting on the team’s approach with the bat, Litchfield said, "Our batting order has so much versatility and firepower, both at the top and down the order. The message is to back yourself, play your shots and not leave any runs out there. Shweta is a real aggressor from ball one, and that allows Meg (Lanning) and me to bat around her, along with players like Deandra Dottin."

Speaking about her own evolving T20 game, she added, "T20 cricket has definitely been a work-on for me. I probably don’t hit the ball as hard as some of the big hitters, so it’s been about finding my own way to score, manipulating the field and making good decisions. Each year, I’m finding it easier to score quicker."

Litchfield also praised captain Meg Lanning’s impact on the group, saying, "Meg is so calm, composed and concise - maybe the three Cs. Her messaging is always clear and never confusing. She just gets the job done and has fun doing it, and you can see why she led Australia so successfully for so long."

Assessing the conditions on the night, Litchfield remarked, "The wicket was pretty flat. A few balls stayed low and a few bounced a bit more than expected, but DY Patil is a very nice wicket and difficult to defend on; 200 definitely felt par tonight."

Litchfield’s innings was notable not just for its pace but also for her precise ball-striking, highlighting her ongoing development of power in her game. "If you’d told me a couple of years ago that I’d hit a few sixes tonight, I wouldn’t have believed you. Everyone’s getting stronger and the ball is travelling further. For me it’s often just about a relaxed swing and timing the ball, rather than trying to hit it too hard."

Despite the outcome, the Warriorz can take confidence from Litchfield’s innings and her aggressive batting approach. Going forward, their priority will be to seize key moments that can lead them to victory as they progress deeper into the tournament.

UP Warriorz will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

