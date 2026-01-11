WPL: 'MI's fortunes rest heavily on Nat Sciver-Brunt,' opines Mithali

Mumbai, Jan 11 Former India captain Mithali Raj shared her thoughts on the Mumbai Indians' (MI) two experienced players, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt, stepping up with the bat to help secure the win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) after their defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the thrilling WPL opener.

MI sealed a commanding 50-run win over DC, backed by a dominant batting display and a clinical bowling effort led by Amelia Kerr (3-24) and Nicola Carey (3-37).

Captain Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for spearheading MI’s batting with a blistering 74 not out off 32 balls, while Sciver-Brunt’s composed 70 off 46 deliveries powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195/4.

"From the time she walked in, she was timing the ball well. She didn’t take many deliveries to get her eye in. She continued from where she left off on Friday, scoring those 30-odd runs, and the shots she played were very clean," Mithali said on Harmanpreet's knock in JioStar.

"The bat swing, how she picked the length, she was playing in the areas she was targeting, and she picked her bowlers as well when the spinners came on. That one big over from Minnu Mani, although boundaries were hit by Nat Sciver-Brunt, both of them picked up momentum there. There was a shift in the game, and from then on, she was playing shots at will," she added.

Further speaking on Sciver-Brunt's knock and her role in the Mumbai Indians line-up, Mithali added, "When it comes to her form, she might have a couple of quiet games, but you know there is always a big innings coming from her. When she walked in, the approach and intent she showed suggested she wanted to contribute to the team.

"She didn’t do that in the last game, but as a unit, Mumbai Indians were aware that if they wanted to get across the line, she had to come good. The fortunes of Mumbai Indians rest heavily on her. When she does well, everybody else around her just gets going.”

Defending 195, MI bowlers delivered a disciplined performance that mirrored their batters' dominance. The pressure was applied early when Sciver-Brunt struck in the opening exchanges, removing Lizelle Lee for 10. Nicola Carey then struck twice, dismissing Shafali Verma (8) and Laura Wolvaardt (9). Soon after, skipper Jemimah Rodrigues departed cheaply, leaving DC reeling at 35/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Chinelle Henry, however, kept DC’s hopes alive despite losing partners at the other end and raised her second WPL fifty. Her innings ended at 56(33) when Amelia Kerr delivered the final blow to DC’s hopes, wrapping up the DC innings for 145 and sealing a convincing 50-run victory, their first win of the 2026 season.

Reflecting on DC's collapse in contrast to MI's batting display, Mithali said, "Two seniors stood up in the middle order for Mumbai Indians, and when you have a run chase like that, you want a good powerplay. You want Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee to give you the sort of start that is required, and then you have players like Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues to follow.

"The top five couldn’t really put even a hundred runs on the board, and that is something Delhi Capitals will be very disappointed with.”

Former New Zealand cricketer Katey Martin also elaborated on the improvements MI bowlers made against DC, saying, “I think they adjusted their plans really well. They bowled a lot straighter and at better lengths. Amelia Kerr is so effective through the middle, but she had the platform created early by other bowlers. I thought Shabnim Ismail’s execution was top-notch, even though she was unlucky not to get Lizelle Lee out a little earlier with that bumper plan.

"I think Nicola Carey bowled perfect deliveries for those two types of players, where you want to beat them on the inside edge. So, it was really clear in terms of planning from Mumbai Indians bowlers, and the execution was pinpoint in comparison to Friday against RCB, including the key moments like the catch from Kamalini to dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues. We saw a number of dropped catches on Friday that potentially shifted the game. So I think it was those quick improvements and a positive shift in attitude," she added.

