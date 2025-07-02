WSL: Chloe Kelly signs permanent deal with Arsenal

London, July 2 Chloe Kelly has signed a permanent deal with Arsenal after a successful spell on loan with the Gunners from Manchester City last season and the expiration of her contract there this summer.

Chloe, who enjoyed eight years with the North London side during her academy and early professional career, scored two goals and provided five assists in 13 appearances after joining on loan in January, culminating in a tenacious display in their Champions League final win over Barcelona in May.

During her loan spell with the Gunners, Chloe became a fan favourite and was seen celebrating the European triumph with fans inside a bar, prompting further speculation about her potential contract extension.

“Putting pen to paper on a permanent contract at Arsenal is a standout moment for me. Learning from an incredible manager and continuing to build relationships with an excellent team is a journey I’m looking forward to continuing.

“I’m excited for more silverware at this special club and to bring more trophies back to North London to celebrate with our supporters. I’ve always said that Arsenal supporters are the best and to have them on my side, singing my name, means so much to me," said Kelly.

Born in London, Chloe joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 12 in 2010 and went on to make 19 appearances for the first-team between 2015 and 2018, scoring nine goals.

Chloe enjoyed two loan spells at Everton before making a permanent move to Merseyside in 2018. She scored 18 goals in 51 appearances for the Toffees before sealing a transfer to Manchester City in 2020, where she made a total of 109 appearances and scored 30 times, winning the FA Cup in 2019/20 and the League Cup in 2021/22.

At the international level, Chloe has made 53 appearances and scored eight goals for England, including the winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final. Chloe was also an integral part of the Lionesses squad that reached the final of the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Head coach Renee Slegers, said, "I'm delighted that we’ve been able to make Chloe a permanent signing for us. She had a great impact and played an important role in what we achieved here last season, and I know she shares our ambition to compete for more."

