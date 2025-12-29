Young talent Himesh Tewatiya shines as Purvanchal Panthers edge Aligarh Tigers in thriller

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 : Purvanchal Panthers pulled off a narrow 38-37 victory over Aligarh Tigers in a fiercely contested encounter on Day 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2, according to a release.

The match began with Aligarh Tigers showing strong defensive intent, forcing an early all-out to take control.

Purvanchal Panthers regrouped quickly and responded with an all-out effort of their own, bringing the contest back on level terms. Young raider Himesh Tewatiya played a key role in the comeback, helping Purvanchal briefly move ahead by a single point.

Aligarh Tigers recovered after being wiped out and went into halftime holding a two-point lead, setting up a tense second half. The contest remained tightly poised after the break, with both sides trading points and neither able to establish a clear advantage.

The momentum shifted again when Aligarh Tigers forced another all-out, but Purvanchal Panthers responded immediately through resolute defence, inflicting an all-out of their own to regain the lead. Himesh continued to apply pressure in the raiding department, while Purvanchal's defensive unit stepped up in the closing stages.

With the match hanging in the balance until the final raids, Purvanchal Panthers held their nerve in the dying moments to clinch a dramatic one-point victory, capping off a contest that remained unpredictable throughout.

Himesh Tewatiya's performance once again highlighted how the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League continues to provide a competitive platform for emerging talent to step up on the big stage.

The day's action also featured Yamuna Yoddhas facing Sangam Challengers, Brij Stars taking on Gazab Ghaziabad, and Awadh Ramdoots competing against Kashi Kings in the remaining matches of Day 4.

UPKL will be hosted entirely at the Noida Indoor Stadium from December 24, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

The league stage will run from December 24, 2025, to January 9, 2026, with four matches per day, according to a UPKL release.

The league stage will feature four matches per day, providing teams with a consistent, high-intensity competitive platform. League-stage matches will be played daily from 5:00 PM onward, with evening fixtures running until around 10:00 PM, providing fans with a consistent prime-time kabaddi viewing experience.

A total of 12 teams will compete across 67 league-stage matches, followed by the third-place playoff and the final on January 10, 2026.

