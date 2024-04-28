Youth National Games 2024 kick off in Delhi, with over 5,000 athletes from 15 states competing

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation launched the Youth National Games on Saturday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium, launching an exciting three-day sports extravaganza featuring over 5,000 gold medalists from 15 states and union territories.

Amit Sadh, a Bollywood actor and STAIRS brand ambassador, also attended the event.

Over the next three days, the athletes will compete in a variety of sports, including basketball, karate, taekwondo, badminton, volleyball, Kabaddi, table tennis, kho kho, football athletics, skating, and cricket, at venues such as Indira Gandhi Stadium and Tyagraj Stadium in Delhi, ensuring a thrilling and diverse competitive environment.

