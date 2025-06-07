‘You've changed the trajectory of this club’: Son on Postecoglou’s sacking

New Delhi, June 7 Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has penned an emotional letter after the club sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

The shocking news came just weeks after Ange led the team to their first European trophy in 41 years, with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Son labelled the Aussie a ‘club legend forever’ and believes he is a better player and a better person because of Ange.

“Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club. You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did. You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it’s had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

“You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close, I am a better player and a better person because of you. Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate,” posted Son on Instagram.

Ange joined Spurs from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and ended the North London side’s 17-year trophy drought by leading them to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao. However, that was not enough for the Australian to continue at the helm, given he oversaw the side to their worst finish in the Premier League having finished 17th in the table with 11 wins, five draws and 22 losses during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ange’s sacking means Spurs will be appointing their fifth permanent manager in six years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019. Brentford’s Thomas Frank is reported to be the front-runner for the opening.

