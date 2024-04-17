Zimbabwe bring in Courtney Walsh as coaching consultant for Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Abu Dhabi, April 17 Zimbabwe have brought in legendary West Indies fast-bowler Courtney Walsh as a coaching consultant for the women’s team ahead of their participation in the ten-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, to be held in Abu Dhabi from April 25.

The Zimbabwe women’s team, coached by Walter Chawaguta, recently became the African Games gold medallists, and are now seeking to qualify for the main Women’s T20 World Cup event, to be held in Bangladesh later this year. Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside hosts UAE, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Vanuatu.

Walsh, who picked 519 Test wickets in 132 matches, had been the West Indies women’s team head coach from October 2020 to April 2023. Under him, the side reached the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where they lost to eventual winners Australia.

Walsh recently saw Zimbabwe in action during their recent home series against Papua New Guinea before leaving for Abu Dhabi on Sunday. “We count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to bring in Courtney as a technical consultant for our campaign at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.”

“He is one of the world’s greatest cricketers and we believe his experience at the highest level of the women’s game in particular will boost our chances of securing one of the two spots up for grabs at the main global showpiece later in the year,” said Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director.

The top two teams in both groups will move onto the semi-finals. Teams finishing first in their respective groups will meet the second-place finisher of the opposing group. The winners of the semi-finals on May 5 will claim their ticket to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, before meeting in the qualifiers final on May 7.

