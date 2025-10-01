Zimbabwe to host Afghanistan for one-off Test and three T20Is in Harare

Harare, Oct 1 Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match and three T20Is, with all fixtures scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club later this month, said Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday. The one-off Test will be played from October 20-24, marking this as Zimbabwe’s 10th Test of a busy 2025 that has already seen them face Ireland, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and New Zealand in the format. It is followed by three T20Is to be played on October 29, 31, and November 2.

“We are delighted to be hosting Afghanistan once again, this time for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is in Harare. Encounters between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have become keenly contested and entertaining, and we are confident this upcoming tour will deliver more of the same for our fans,” said ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

Afghanistan’s visit comes less than a year after their last tour of Zimbabwe, which featured three T20Is and as many ODIs in Harare before moving to Bulawayo for a historic two-Test series played over Boxing Day and New Year’s Day at Queens Sports Club. Afghanistan managed to win all three series comfortably over Zimbabwe.

ZC added that ticketing and matchday information will be announced in due course. “Afghanistan have established themselves as a strong force in world cricket, and we know this will be a tough but exciting challenge for our team. As always, we invite our supporters to come in their numbers and rally behind our boys as they take on quality opposition,” added Makoni.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed that the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will tour Zimbabwe in October, marking a historic trip of the iconic club in the country after six decades. The prestigious club last visited Zimbabwe in the 1964/65 season and is scheduled to play seven matches across Kwekwe and Harare.

Their tour begins with two T20s on October 6 and a 50-over match on October 7 against provincial side Rhinos at Kwekwe Sports Club. The 13-man touring squad, to be captained by Glamorgan batter Will Smale, will then face Zimbabwe A in a three-day first-class fixture from October 10-12 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

The tour will conclude with three T20s against the Zimbabwe Academy at Takashinga Cricket Club – two games on October 14 and the final match on October 15. Former England international and current ICC elite umpire Martin Saggers will officiate on the tour.

