Zimbabwe to host Ireland for a multi-format series in February

Harare, Jan 3 Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a seven-match, all-format series against Ireland, set to take place in February 2025. This much-anticipated tour will kick off with a one-off Test match in Bulawayo from February 6 to 10, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is in Harare. The series represents a significant opportunity for Zimbabwe to regain momentum after a challenging home series against Afghanistan. Despite securing a draw in the rain-affected first Test, Zimbabwe fell short in the white-ball series, losing the T20Is 2-1 and the ODI series 2-0.

The current Afghanistan tour concludes with the second Test, which is ongoing and slated to end on January 6.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s managing director, Givemore Makoni, expressed enthusiasm about hosting consecutive full tours. “We are delighted to welcome Ireland for what promises to be an exciting and competitive tour,” Makoni said. “Hosting two full tours in quick succession is a testament to our commitment to providing our players with regular international cricket and to our efforts in growing the game in Zimbabwe.”

This upcoming series will mark only the second-ever Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland. The two teams last met in the longest format in July 2024 in Belfast, where Ireland triumphed with a hard-fought four-wicket victory.

Ireland will also be returning to Zimbabwe for the first time since late 2023 when the teams faced off in a six-match white-ball series. During that tour, Ireland claimed both formats, winning the T20I series 2-1 and the ODI series 2-0.

