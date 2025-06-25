Zimbabwe women set for historic ICC Championship debut with New Zealand tour in 2026

Harare, June 25 The Zimbabwe women's team is set to make its long-awaited debut in the ICC Women’s Championship, marking the beginning of their quest to qualify for the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time in their history.

Their campaign will begin with a white-ball tour of New Zealand in February-March 2026, which includes both the ODI and T20I series.

The tour will feature three ODIs — scheduled for March 5, 8, and 11 in Dunedin — which will officially mark Zimbabwe’s entry into the ICC Women’s Championship. These fixtures will not only be Zimbabwe’s first-ever Women’s ODIs against New Zealand but also their first appearance in the expanded 2025-29 Championship cycle, now featuring 11 teams instead of 10.

The fourth edition of the Championship will serve as the qualification pathway to the 2029 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Ahead of the ODIs, Zimbabwe will also contest a three-match T20I series in Hamilton on February 25, 27, and March 1, marking their debut against New Zealand in Women’s T20Is.

Zimbabwe’s inclusion in the ICC Women’s Championship is a massive leap forward for the country’s women's programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Managing Director Givemore Makoni hailed the development as a historic milestone.

“It is a proud and exciting moment for us as Zimbabwe Women prepare to compete at the highest level of the global game,” Makoni said. “This is not only a testament to how far our women's cricket has come, but also a strong endorsement of our vision and investment in developing the women’s game.”

As part of the Championship cycle, Zimbabwe will host four three-match ODI series at home — against South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Ireland — and travel away to face India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and now New Zealand. It’s a schedule that promises both exposure and challenge, as the team aims to establish itself among the top-tier nations in women's cricket.

So far, Zimbabwe Women have played ODIs against only six teams, with Full Member fixtures limited to matches against Bangladesh, Ireland, and Pakistan. The tour of New Zealand will open a new chapter in their international journey.

With Zimbabwe’s entry, 11 of the 12 Full Members of the ICC are now part of the Women’s Championship. Afghanistan remains the sole exception, as its women’s cricket program came to a halt following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021 and subsequent restrictions on women’s sports in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor