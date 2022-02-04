1 dead, 4 injured during shooting on bus in California

Los Angeles, Feb 4 One person was killed and four others were injured during a shooting inside a passenger bus in California, authorities said.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman from Sacramento, reports Xinhua news agency.

He noted "this was a horrible tragedy".

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, police received 911 calls at approximately 7.35 p.m. on Wednesday indicating that a shooting was taking place inside the Greyhound bus outside a store in Oroville, which is located north of Sacramento, the state capital.

Officials said the suspect boarded the bus in Redding. The bus was en route to Los Angeles.

Police responded to the calls and located several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and others were transported to local hospitals.

Officials said that an 11-year-old girl, a 25-year-old pregnant woman and two adult men were among the people who suffered gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival but he was arrested by the police later at a nearby Walmart store.

Police said the investigation of the shooting incident is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor