10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada: Police

Ottawa, Sep 5 Canadian police have said that 10 people died and at least 15 were sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference on Sunday that they are looking for two suspects. Alert issued for the suspects in random stabbings has been expanded to three provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor