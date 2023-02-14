105 Ukrainian soldiers undergo Leopard 2 tank training in Poland

Kiev, Feb 14 A total of 105 Ukrainian soldiers undergo training in Poland to learn how to use the Leopard 2 tanks, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency has reported, citing Polish military official.

Twenty-one tank crews together with technical personnel and tank maintenance teams began their training in Poland a week ago, said Krzysztof Sieradzki, head of the 10th Armored Brigade's training group.

The Ukrainian forces train between 10 hours and 12 hours a day using the Polish Leopard 2 tanks and the same model supplied by Canada, Sieradzki was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

According to him, the training will last for about a month.

Sieradzki did not rule out that a new group of Ukrainian military personnel would later arrive in Poland for training.

Last month, the German government decided to supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and green-lighted requests by other countries to do so.

Poland is set to send a batch of 14 tanks to Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor