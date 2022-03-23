14 killed in Ghana road accident

Accra, March 23 At least 14 people have been killed in a road crash along the Cape Coast-Takoradi coastal highway in southern Ghana, officials said.

There were 14 charred bodies retrieved from the accident site on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported citing Emmanuel Bonney, the spokesman for the Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The accident involved a van and a truck at Asempasa, a community along the highway, he added.

Fire ensued after the collision but has been put out by the fire personnel, according to the spokesman.

He said details about the accident have not been established, but investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor