15 Naga militants surrender in Arunachal, deposit arms and ammunition

Itanagar, March 12 A total of 15 militants belonging to Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) led by the outfit's President Tosha Mossang surrendered to the Arunachal Pradesh government and deposited a huge cache of arms and ammunition at a function on Sunday.

The militants, active in the state's three eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, laid down their arms and ammunition at a 'Homecoming Ceremony' here at the state police headquarters in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Addressing the function, Khandu said that the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to bring all misguided persons, who have taken up arms against the establishment for one or other reason, back to the mainstream and provide them with a normal and better life.

"Violence is no solution to any problem. Peace, dialogue and commitment are the solution to every problem," he said.

Welcoming the "misguided" militants, he said that with their joining the mainstream would inspire those still underground to shun the path of violence and terror.

Khandu pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh has always been a peaceful state and that his government is committed to ensure that it remains so.

"With you (ENNG cadres) returning home to normal life, Arunachal Pradesh has made a giant leap towards peace. I hope this step of yours will set the doors open for others to come back home," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government has the "Underground Surrender Policy" in place to rehabilitate them as well as facilitate their livelihood.

"This financial year (2023-24), we have allocated Rs 5 crore to encourage misguided youths to shun violence and become partners of growth. We assure the surrendered cadres all help to join the mainstream for their meaningful contribution to the State and the country," he said.

He lauded the role of Assam Rifles and the state police in pursuing the rebels, encouraging them to surrender, and resuming normal life. He expressed optimism that the forces would continue with their effort to curb insurgency in the region but with a humane touch.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief sScretary Dharmendra, Director General of Police Satish Golchha, Inspector General Assam Rifles, North, Major General Vikas Lakhera and other officials were present in the function.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor