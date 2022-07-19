19 women drowned as boat capsizes in Pakistan's Indus river

Islamabad, July 19 At least 19 women were killed when a boat capsized in the Indus river near Machka area of Sadiqabad city in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, police said, local media reported.

The incident took place on Monday.

According to media, nearly 60 to 70 passengers were on board. They were part of a marriage procession that was heading towards Machka from a nearby area, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 35 people were rescued by the locals, police told media.

The search operation for the people who are still missing is underway.

