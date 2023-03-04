2 shot dead in Indonesia

Jakarta, March 4 One soldier and one civilian were killed in Indonesia's eastern province of Central Papua after being shot by armed separatists.

Military spokesperson in the province, Herman Taryaman told local media on Friday that the soldier died of a gunshot wound sustained during the rebel attack, which occurred when a number of soldiers were evacuating a civilian already shot dead by the separatists in a village in the province's district of Puncak.

Separatists in Indonesia's easternmost region have been seeking independence through guerrilla wars in the past several decades, targeting soldiers, police personnel as well as civil, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor