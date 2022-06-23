3 dead, 2 injured in firecracker blast at Cuddalore, TN

Chennai, June 23 Three people were charred to death and two grievously injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the firecracker manufacturing unit was functioning in a village near Capper Hills. Five people were involved in the making of firecrackers at a manufacturing unit which had a retail unit adjacent to it. An explosion occurred in the manufacturing unit destroying the godown and the retail unit.

Three people including two women were charred to death and the two seriously injured people are admitted to the hospital.

Police said that condition of one of the injured is critical. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep condolences at the death of people in the blast.

The Chief Minister also directed the health care authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.

Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

