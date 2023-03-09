3 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah, March 9 Three Palestin were killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in the village of Jaba, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said that an Israeli Army team targeted a Palestinian vehicle and opened fire at three Palestinian militants in the car after an exchange of fire between the two sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli Army said in a statement that Israeli forces raided the village of Jaba to arrest suspects wanted for attacks on their soldiers. The suspects opened fire on the Israeli forces, who responded with fire and killed three.

On Tuesday, an Israeli Army team stormed the Jenin refugee camp and killed six Palestin and wounded several others during a military operation aimed at arresting Palestin wanted by Israel.

