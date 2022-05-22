30 terrorists killed in attack against Burkina Faso military detachment

Ouagadougou, May 22 At least 30 terrorists were killed in an attack against a military detachment in north-central Burkina Faso, said the Army in a statement.

The military detachment of Bourzanga located in Bam province, Center-North Region, "vigorously fought back" an attack against its base on Saturday, the Burkinabe Army added.

"Coming in very large numbers and heavily equipped, the terrorists had to retreat before the firepower of the detachment members and the intervention of the air force," said the statement.

Search and security operations are underway in the area to find the attackers, said the statement, adding that five soldiers were killed and 10 others injured during the fight, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as terrorist attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than one million others in the West African nation.

