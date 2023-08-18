4-member CPI-M delegation visits trouble-torn Manipur

Imphal, Aug 18 A four-member delegation of the CPI-M, led by the party's General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, arrived in trouble-torn Manipur on Friday for a three-day state visit. Upon their arrival, the delegation met the displaced people at the relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang.

The Left delegation on Friday evening met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan to discuss the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

While talking to the media, Yechury said that they are visiting Manipur to express the party’s solidarity with the violence-hit people and to know the ground situation.

“Peace must return to the troubled state. The so-called double-engine has led to this situation. Our delegation is here to express solidarity and to hear from everyone,” Yechury tweeted later.

The other members of the delegation are Suprakash Talukdar, the party's Assam state secretary, his Tripura counterpart Jitendra Choudury, and former West Bengal minister Deblina Hembrom.All three are members of the CPI-M central committee.

The Left delegation will visit more areas in different districts on Saturday and Sunday, and talk to a cross section of people.

Last week, a delegation of All India Democratic Women’s Association led by CPI-M politburo member Brinda Karat had visited Manipur and talked to the distressed people of all communities in different districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor