7,600 herding families receive assistance in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 27 Some 7,600 herding families received animals feed in two of Afghanistan's southern provinces, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) confirmed on Wednesday.

In the Marjah district of Helmand province, 5,600 people were supported by the FAO with animal feed packages, and each herding family received 200 kg of concentrated animal feed, the organisation tweeted.

According to the FAO, 2,000 families received concentrated animal feedstuff in the neighbouring Uruzgan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Support to herders at the right time is helping them sustain their livelihood, the organisation said.

Since taking over the country's power last August, the Taliban has been facing extreme economic challenges. However, the Taliban-run administration has speeded up its efforts to solve problems facing Afghan farmers and help them use advanced technologies in farming, according to agriculture officials.

