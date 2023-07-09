AAP accuses BJP-led states of not doing enough to tackle rain woes

New Delhi, July 9 As rain lashed several parts of the country, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar asserted on Sunday that the Delhi Government was ready to tackle the problems arising due to rainy season, while accusing the BJP-led states of not doing enough.

"As soon as it started raining, some bridges collapsed, highways got flooded, and unfortunately, there have been reports of people losing their lives. However, it seems like the state governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not demonstrating any visible action or response to address the situation," she said.

Kakkar mentioned that despite heavy rainfall, AAP MLAs were working on the ground to ensure an end to waterlogging.

"A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi by the IMD. Delhi has witnessed 20 per cent of the total monsoon rain within 24 hours. But we were ready for the rain. We had identified 165 hotspots where waterlogging could be reported. We took short-term and long-term measures to address waterlogging," Kakkar said.

She stated that the government had installed automatic pumps at various locations, and the height of roads was increased in certain areas near IP Estate ring road, close to the WHO building.

She also mentioned that by June 15, the government had completed desilting of 7,86,497 metric tons. Out of the 128 pump houses installed, 11 pumps have automatic sensors.

She said that Delhi's drainage system comprises 201 drains, which are further divided into the Trans Yamuna bastion, Najafgarh bastion, and Barapulla bastion. Recently, a tender was issued, and consultants were appointed. These consultants will ensure the implementation of a report by Delhi's IIT regarding the cleaning of the drainage system. This work will be completed by the end of the year, remodeling the entire drainage system.

"In the past 24 hours, Delhi has received 20% of its total monsoon rainfall, and the rain is still ongoing. This figure could increase further.

