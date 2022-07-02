AAP alleges govt may charge for borewells in housing society in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, July 2 With Gujarat Assembly polls approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday scaled up its attack on the ruling BJP in the state. The party said the BJP has failed to provide the basic necessity like water to the people and will charge Rs 10,000 for digging a bore well for housing society.

AAP's Gujarat vice president Sagar Rabari said, "The Central Water Authority has made an announcement that people who take water from boreholes and tube wells in Housing Society have to pay Rs 10,000 for registration."

He said further, "The Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Act enacted in 2013 was for villages and agriculture only. According to this, farmers had to register their boreholes, wells and tube wells and get license to build new ones. But as per the new announcement of the Central Water Authority, if the society wants to build a new borewell or tubewell, it will have to get a license."

"Providing water to residential houses, villages is the responsibility of the municipality, municipal corporation and the government. But the BJP government has failed to provide this. It has not been able to provide water in many residential areas.

Sagar Rabari said, "It is clear that voting for the BJP means voting for slavery. All this paints a clear picture of the next election. I appeal to the people of Gujarat to understand the advantages and disadvantages of this rule and vote accordingly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor