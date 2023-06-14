AAP condemns TN minister's arrest, calls it 'political vendetta'

New Delhi, June 14 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister, V. Senthil Balaji, and termed the action as 'political vendetta'.

"We strongly condemn the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister, V Senthil Balaji, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The manner in which Balaji was arrested despite his health condition is inhumane and raises serious concerns about the working methods of the ED.

"Our country is still grieving a devastating railway accident, demanding accountability. Amidst issues such as unemployment, inflation, and alarming data breaches from Co-Win jeopardizing our citizens' privacy and security, it is disconcerting that the government's priorities are misplaced.

"Instead of focusing on resolving these challenges facing the nation, the BJP appears intent on diverting attention through its relentless pursuit of political vendetta," AAP said in a statement.

The AAP further stated that the "arrest was a part of the continued attack on India's opposition, undermining the very foundations of our democracy, which thrives on the principles of justice, fairness, and the right to dissent".

It said, "The use of false allegations and politically motivated arrests undermines the democratic fabric of our nation and erodes public trust in the impartiality of law enforcement agencies."

AAP further stated, "Such actions weaken the very foundation of our democratic institutions and jeopardize India's image internationally. It is essential to protect the integrity of our democratic processes and institutions and ensure that the rule of law prevails over political expediency.

"We stand in solidarity with Mr. Balaji and all those opposition leaders who have been victims of the BJP's undemocratic targeting. The Aam Aadmi Party remains committed to upholding the values that define us as a democratic nation and will continue to monitor the situation closely," it added.

