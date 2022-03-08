AAP going to be national, natural replacement of Congress: Raghav Chadha on exit polls

Following exit polls predicting Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) clear majority in Punjab Assembly polls, party leader Raghav Chadha said the party is going to be the national and natural replacement of Congress.

"Exit poll results tell us that the people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for change. People rejected traditional political parties. AAP is now a national and fastest-growing political party. AAP is going to be national and natural replacement of Congress," AAP leader Raghav Chadha told ANI.

Several surveys predicted AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory in Punjab. Most exit polls predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys.

If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab. AAP had declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate in the state.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit poll predicted AAP getting 100 (plus, minus 11) seats and Congress 10 (plus, minus 7) seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. It predicted SAD getting six (plus, minus five) seats and BJP one (plus, minus one) seat.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is predicted to get 76-90 seats in Punjab, Congress 19-31, SAD and its allies 7-11 and BJP and its allies 1 to 4 seats.

The ABP News-C Voter predicted that AAP will get 51-61 seats, Congress 22-28 seats, SAD 20-26 seats and BJP 7-13 seats.

The ETG Research survey predicted AAP getting 70-75 seats, Congress 27-33 seats, SAD 7 to 13 and BJP three to seven seats.

According to Times Now-Veto exit polls, AAP is predicted to get 70 seats, Congress 22, SAD 19 and BJP five seats.

According to P MarQ survey, AAP is predicted to get 62 to 70 seats, Congress 23 to 31 , SAD 16-24 and BJP 1-3 seats.

The News-X Polstrat predicted AAP getting 56-61 seats, Congress 24-29, SAD 22-26 and BJP one to six seats.

India News-Jan ki Baat said AAP is predicted to get 60-84 seats, Congress 18-31, SAD 12-19 and BJP three to seven.

It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It formed an alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Samyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

Polling was held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor