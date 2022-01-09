AAP leaders hopeful of phase-II of state assembly polls, say February 14 'lucky day'

Following the announcement of the poll schedule for five state Assemblies by the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Saturday expressed their happiness over the date of the second phase of polling on February 14 since the party considers the day as lucky.

Notably, out of these five, three states including Punjab, Goa and Uttarkhand in which the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting, are going for polls in the second phase on February 14.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said, "Not only AAP, but the voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments. February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP anyway."

AAP leader Atishi expressed confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections and said that February 14 has been a lucky date for the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Aam Aadmi Party is all set to go to polls! People are looking for an alternative to the corrupt and non-performing governments of BJP and Congress. Plus, February 14 is a lucky day for Aam Aadmi Party! Now, all states going to polls in February can express their love for Arvind Kejriwal," she told ANI.

It is worth mentioning, the Aam Aadmi Party's government was formed thrice in Delhi so far and each of these terms has been related to 'February 14' in some way or the other.

In December 2013, the AAP government was formed in Delhi for the first time. But Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided not to run the government without an absolute majority and chose the day of 'February 14' to step down from the 49-day government.

AAP leader and co-in-charge of the party in Punjab Raghav Chadha even said, "I sincerely hope that on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, entire Punjab will say together - love you Kejriwal."

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP emerged as the largest party with 62 seats. Then Kejriwal chose 'February 14' for the swearing-in and took oath as the Chief Minister for the second time at Ramlila Maidan.

After the completion of the 5-year term, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal repeated the same in the 2020 assembly elections and chose the day of 'February 14' for the oath-taking ceremony.

This is the reason why the Aam Aadmi Party considers 'February 14' as lucky day for itself.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor