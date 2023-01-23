AAP vs BJP: Delhi may get a new Mayor on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 23 After three weeks when the first meeting of the newly-elected Councillors were adjourned because of the heated argument over the oath of Aldermen, the Councillors will meet again at the Municipal Corporation headquarters to elect the Mayor of the capital city on Tuesday.

Both the main stakeholders of the MCD the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have been putting in maximum efforts to get the Mayor and maximum members in the Standing Committee from their own party.

The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta for the post of Mayor, while AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and BJP's Kamal Bagri will fight for the deputy mayoral's post.

The house is scheduled to begin from 11 a.m. at the Civic Centre on Tuesday. As per the agenda list, first the councillors will be sworn in, then the aldermen, after that the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor and finally the six members of the standing committee will be elected.

Reacting to MCD agenda, AAP MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the party agrees with the agenda.

He said, "AAP completely agrees with MCD's agenda list, but we request BJP to abide by it too. Tomorrow, on January 24, all our councillors will participate in the House in line with the agenda list."

