'After PM visits, now 200 MLAs from BJP-ruled states to tour Rajasthan'

Jaipur, Aug 4 The saffron party will be roping in 200 veteran party MLAs from states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh etc, who will prepare the ground survey in 200 Assembly seats of Rajasthan and will submit a report to the party's Central leadership, according to BJP sources.

Each MLA from these states will stay for seven days in one Assembly constituency of Rajasthan and will monitor the ground situation in this constituency.

The idea is to figure out the ground challenges in a particular location and find out solutions for them, party sources added.

This unique survey will be completed in August and a report will be submitted to the BJP's Central leadership so that the challenges which have emerged can be overcome.

The initiative is being undertaken under the 'Khilega kamal, jitega kamal' campaign by which the Centre is taking the reigns in its own hands.

The Centre is going active in Rajasthan and they are preparing their own political strategy, said sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit the poll-bound state to hold three election rallies, sources added.

Modi, who has done seven tours and meetings in Rajasthan during the election year, and has now called all the 28 MPs of the state to Delhi on August 8.

Of these, 24 BJP MPs are from the Lok Sabha and four from the Rajya Sabha.

According to political experts, they will call the MLAs to Delhi and take their feedback.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor